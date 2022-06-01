Wa: Police mount investigations to arrest residents who flogged teenage lovers for leaking sex video online

The Upper West Regional Police Command is on the heels of residents in Wa who engaged in the act of flogging two teenage lovers for leaking their sex video online.

The two young people were tied to a pole at the forecourt of the Wa Naa on Tuesday and given 20 lashes each for the recording and leaking of their sex video which goes against the bye-laws of the Wa Traditional Area.

Although Wa Naa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV who is also the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council was earlier said to have ordered the flogging of the two, he has distanced himself from the accusation, informing the Police that he was not even at the Palace at the time of the incident.

Speaking to Citi News on Wednesday, Upper West Regional Police Commander DCOP Peter Ndekugri Anumbugr has disclosed that the Wa Na and his chiefs are cooperating with investigations.

According to him, his officers are all over the place and working around the clock to ensure that persons who flogged the two people in the leaked sex video are arrested and made to face the law.

“We are aware [of what happened] and we are pursuing the perpetrators. By the grace of God, we have intelligence on the ground. The probability that we will arrest them is very very high and it is assuring.

“Just after the incident we had the information so I dispatched my officers to go there and get the perpetrators arrested. When they got there everybody had vanished from the palace,” DCOP Peter Ndekugri Anumbugr shared.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander continued, “So we decided to go to the Overlord himself who is the Wa Na. According to him, at the time of the incident, he was not in the Palace.

“As I talk to you now the Overlord is in a meeting with the chiefs and elders of the Police. From that meeting, they will inform us of the people who were involved in the flogging.”