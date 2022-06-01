Police turn down request from Captain Smart, three others to stage armed demo on June 4th

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has confirmed that it has turned down a request from four individuals and their group seeking to stage an armed demonstration in the country.

In a press release from the security agency, it notes that the Accra Regional Police Command on Sunday, May 29, 2022, received a notice of intention to embark on a demonstration from a group of persons including Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Godsbrain Smart, Benjamin Darko, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Among other things, the notice indicated to the Police that the demonstrators intend to embark on a three-day demonstration, starting on 4th June 2022.

The demonstrators according to the organisers intend to contract a private security company to provide protection for the demonstrators armed with weapons to picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and demand to speak directly to the nation on GTV and layout their grievances.

Having received the notice and observed the request, the Ghana Police Service has issued a press release explaining that it cannot give the go-ahead because it is against Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49).

“We would like to assure the public that the Police Service is ready and willing to provide the necessary protection for any lawful demonstration in the country.

“However, in this case, the Service is of the view that the nature and character of the demonstration as intended, is inconsistent with the Public Order Act.

“We are therefore unable to provide security for a demonstration which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety,” parts of a Police press release reads.

Find more in a copy of the press release below: