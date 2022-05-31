Wa: Teenage lovers given 40 lashes over leakage of sex tape

Two teenage lovers have been paraded in Wa in the Upper East Region and lashed 20 canes each following the leakage of their sex video.

The lovers include a tricycle driver [male] and a ticket seller at the Wa Central Market [female].

Reports indicate that the sex tape of the two was leaked on social media on Sunday, May 29, 2022 by the female lover.

On the orders of Wa-Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, the two were to be handed 100 lashes.

However, following discussions, the punishment was reduced to 20 lashes each on grounds that the action by the two teenagers is against the customs and tradition of the Waala Traditional Area.

In 2021, the Waala Traditional Area constituted a bye-law where it banned the recording and release of sex videos after it observed that leaked sex tapes were on the surge amongst the youth in the Wa municipality.

Residents are warned that the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area will not entertain such actions.

Notice is served that anyone who leaks their sex tape or nudity will face the bye-laws of the Traditional Area.