Electrician jailed 12 years for snatching bag of hairstylist containing tissue, keys and phone

A 26-year-old electrician who robbed a hairstylist of her bag containing a key, tissue, a hand gel and a galaxy mobile phone at Dansoman has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nathaniel Owusu, charged with robbery, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh at the end of the trial found Owusu guilty.

Narrating the facts of the case, Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei said the complainant Sophia Johnson was a hairstylist, residing at Dansoman, Accra.

Chief Inspector Agyei said Owusu, now convict, resided at Chorkor.

Prosecution said on October 26, 2020, at about 2200 hours, the complainant was walking on the street of Kit Kat to Exhibition roundabout to meet a friend.

It said when the complainant reached a section of the road, near Datus Educational Complex, Dansoman, Owusu who was a pillion rider on a motorbike with an unknown registration number together with an accomplice now at large, accosted the complainant and ordered her to bring her waist bag and her phone.

Prosecution said Owusu got down from the motor and started pulling the waist bag.

It said Owusu and the complainant struggled over the bag and Owusu gave the complainant a big blow on her left eye.

Prosecution said in the process the sleeves of the bag got torn and Owusu took to his heels with the bag, and he joined his accomplice on the get-away motor bike.

It said the complainant run after Owusu and shouted for help.

This attracted people to the scene as Owusu fell in his attempt to join his accomplice on the motor bike. Owusu was escorted to the Dansoman Police Station.

Prosecution said Owusu's accomplice sensing danger, sped off.

GNA