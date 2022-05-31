Goldsmith jailed 5years for causing cutlass wounds on nephew

Eric Kwatei Quartey, a 39-year-old goldsmith, who inflicted deep cutlass wounds on his maternal nephew for insulting his mother, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Quartey, charged with causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, however, found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Simon Terkpor said the complainant Tawiah Boadu aka Paa T. was a mason and civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces.

It said Quartey was a maternal nephew to the complainant and he resided at Nungua.

According to prosecution, on October 1, 2021, Quartey claimed the complainant had insulted his mother hence decided to take a revenge.

Knowing the complainant sometimes load and off-load goods at a shop in the area, he visited the said shop three times to ask of the complainant.

However later, Prosecution said Quartey met the complainant loading goods at the shop and without any provocation inflicted deep cutlass wounds on complainant's both arms and escaped.

Prosecution said the complainant was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment.

A report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Cantonment and Quartey was arrested.

Prosecution said Quartey in his caution statement admitted the offence.

