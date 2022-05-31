GRASAG UG Gender Commission, NOP Foundation donate sanitary pads to school girls

31.05.2022 LISTEN

Menstrual Hygiene is an important subject of interest, not only in Ghana but also in some parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Every year, the world commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day to raise awareness about the importance of proper menstrual hygiene management.

The Gender Commission of Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), University of Ghana Chapter led by Nancy Agbemenya, Gender Commissioner in collaboration with NOP Foundation (Founder: Nancy Oforiwaa Peprah) commemorated Menstrual Hygiene Day by offering education on menstrual hygiene and distribution of sanitary pads to over 500 pupils in Basic 4 to JHS 3 of the Baba Yara Primary School in the LA-Nkwantanang Madina District, Greater Accra Region.

The Commission, led by its Chairperson, Ms. Owusuaa Eshia, and Program Coordinator, Ms. Etornam Ahiabor, recruited health professionals from various health institutions across the country to engage the girls in an interactive session on menstrual hygiene under the celebration's theme, "Making Menstruation a Normal Fact of Life by 2030."

The project's overall purpose is to create a society where no girl is held back because they menstruate. The three-hour event included education on how to properly fix a sanitary pad, an interactive session led by health professionals, and free sanitary pad distribution.

The event was graced by Mr. Kean Adjei Appiah, Municipal Educational Director, Ms. Adjoa Akyemba Ampah, Municipal Girls Coordinator, Ms. Lucy Segbenu, School Inspection Coordinator, and Ms. Diana Asempasah, District School Health Coordinator.

All of the girls who actively participated in the interactive session were motivated by the Menstrual Hygiene bracelet, a global symbol for menstrual hygiene awareness. They wear the bracelets to demonstrate that menstruation is nothing to be ashamed of and to help combat the stigma associated with menstruation. These young ladies were later named Menstrual Hygiene Ambassadors for the day.