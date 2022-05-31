Ghanaian youth falls in love with Ken Agyapong

YOUTH IN the country appears to have developed deep affection for Hon Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central region.

This follows the astute businessman cum politician's rollout of his “The youth with Hon Kennedy Agyapong” motivational lecture series across the country.

Themed “The youth- our future hope", the encounter is geared toward equipping the youth with practical elements needed for a successful life.

Started at the ICGC Jesus Temple in Koforidua, capital of the Eastern Region on Friday 8 April, 2022, the exercise aims to bring accomplished business people and professionals to share their experiences to motivate the youth.

Having hit Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region on Friday April 29 this year at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the exercise is expected to storm the main auditorium of the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 before taking a stop at the Eusbett International Conference Centre in Sunyani, capital of the Bono region, in two days time.

Apart from the owner of the Ken City media group, other speakers are Hon Bryan Acheampong (NPP MP, Abetifi), Ambassador Edward Boateng (Ghana's former Ambassador to China), Mr Ransford Antwi (CEO, Suncity Radio) and Bishop Dr Richard Owusu (General Overseer, Living Grace Ministries International).

Others include Mr Akwasi Osei Ofori (CEO, Rocksure International Company), Mr Emmanuel Agyeman Badu (Ex-Black Stars Player), Fafimatu Abubakar (Deputy Information Minister), Prof Abenego F.O Amarley and Pastor Ransford Obeng (General Overseer, Calvary Charismatic Centre).

People who have participated in the exercise, particularly the youth have heaped praises on the lawmaker for the initiative, describing it as timely and needful.

Expressing optimism that the knowledge gained from the exercise will strengthen their desire for success, they encouraged the youth in the other regions to avail themselves when the comes to their region.

They hoped that the exercise will be made an annual affair, whilst entreating others to emulate the Assin Central MP's gesture.

Hon Ken Agyapong has given a hint that he will be contesting in the forthcoming presidential primaries of the ruling party for the 2024 elections, a declaration which has sparked interest in Kumasi among the residents.