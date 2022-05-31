Sunyani West MP donates furniture to school

Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West has donated a total of 625 pieces of furniture to the Municipal Education Directorate for onward distribution to needed schools in the Municipality to enhance teaching and learning.

In a short ceremony to hand over the furniture, the legislature noted that quality education was the most integral component of development in any society and pledged to give premium to the development of the education sector.

He said the Akufo-Addo led government had taken education as a major priority, hence its effort in committing resources to provide facilities to ensure quality education for the nation's development.

He called on the beneficiary schools to practice good maintenance culture to prolong the life span of the items.

He also donated 500 school uniforms to be given to brilliant and needy students in the Municipality.

Receiving the items, the Municipal Director of Education Mr. Issah Baffour said furniture is one of the things the directorate was in dire need of and expressed gratitude to the MP for his assistance.