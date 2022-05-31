Some foreign diplomats poke their noses into Ghana's domestic affairs too much — Agyemang-Duah

A governance expert, Professor Baffuor Agyemang-Duah has observed that some foreign diplomats in Ghana interfere in the domestic affairs of the country too much.

He described some of these interferences as unduly and unnecessary.

The Former United Nations Senior Advisor was commenting on the concerns raised by the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare against the comments made by the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson regarding the arrest of Convener of FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor.

The IGP described the comments by the British High Commissioner as uninformed and biased.

In a tweet on Tuesday, May 17, Harriet Thompson said regarding the arrest that, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I'll be interested to see where this goes….”

But in a statement issued by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare on Tuesday, May 31, the Police said “we consider you tweet violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host countries.

“Your Excellency, the fact that you use the 'arrested again' we believe must mean you were making reference to previous occasions Mr Barker Vormwaor was arrested for threatening the security of the state and recently for motor traffic offences.”