NDC lost 2020 general election because of Mahama – Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson says blame should go to John Dramani Mahama for the defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suffered in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking to TV3 on Tuesday morning during the New Day programme, the pollster argued that the former president’s message of progressive Free Senior High School did not help the opposition party.

He said for the NDC to return to power in 2025, the party must be tactical.

“For NDC, they will have to be a bit tactical…to lose over 500,0000 votes in the 2020 election, I will put the blame on the presidential candidate John Mahama.

“A lot of people thought that Mahama’s progressively free SHS meant that when he come he will cancel it. So people voted against the NPP parliamentary candidate but voted for Akufo-Addo to continue,” Ben Ephson shared.

The pollster who is projecting a defeat for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government notes that a lot will depend on the conduct of flagbearer elections.

“The NPP will be electing a new flagbearer, how smooth that process will be, is a factor. Breaking the 8 will depend on the aftermath of that election,” Ben Ephson noted.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is the toast of many to lead the opposition NDC as flagbearer in the 2024 general elections.