Ho: Family of 17yr old killed by lightning sends delegation to Nogokpo for answers

The family of the 17-year-old resident of Ho in the Volta Region killed by lightning has sent a delegation to the Nogokpo shrine to get answers on the cause of the incident.

On Monday, May 30, 2021, a lightning incident that happened in Ho killed a 17-year-old student while leaving two others with various injuries.

Through checks, the deceased was subsequently identified as Emmanuel Torli. While the two injured victims of the lightning incident were rushed to the hospital for medical care, the body of the deceased as of Tuesday morning had still been abandoned.

From reports, residents are staying away from the body of the deceased for fear that it may have been the work of a thunder god known as Xebieso in the local parlance.

In order not to incur the wrath of the gods, residents have refused to attend to the body. The few people that have been bold only managed to cover the body of the deceased with leaves from a plantain plant.

Checks reveal that per tradition, the body of the young man killed by the lightning can only be touched when rites are performed.

Mr. Nicolas Nfodjo, grandfather of the victim in an engagement with the media, has disclosed that a delegation has been sent to the Nogokpo shrine in the Ketu South Municipality for a consultation with the gods to ascertain the cause of death.

He said the family will proceed with the next line of action when the delegation returns from the shrine.