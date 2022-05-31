IGP responds to British High Commissioner’s Tweet on Barker-Vormawor

The Police Administration has issued a strongly-worded response to what they described as uninformed and biased comment made by the British High Commissioner to Ghana on the arrest of Convener of FixTheCounctry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, on 17th May, 2022.

In a tweet on Tuesday May 17, Harriet Thompson said regarding the arrest that, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I'll be interested to see where this goes…”.

But in a statement issued by the Inspector General of Police , Dr George Akuffo Dampare on Tuesday May 31, the Police said “we consider you tweet violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host countries.

“Your Excellency, the fact that you use the ‘arrested again’ we believe must mean you were making reference to previous occasions Mr Barker Vormwaor was arrested for threatening the security of the state and recently for motor traffic offences.”