Digitalisation of MMDAs is our next target – Bawumia

31.05.2022

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are the next target for government’s digitalisation drive.

“What we want to do next is the assemblies”, he announced at the 6th CEO Summit in Accra.

He added, “The Assemblies are also a major bottleneck, especially when it comes to granting of permits and so on”, he told the audience, indicating that digitalising them will ensure efficiency.

“That is where we are going to turn our attention to”, Dr Bawumia stressed, explaining: “To help digitise the operations of the MMDAs so that they can offer services in a very efficient manner”.

“We are integrating all the databases slowly with one source of truth, which is the National Identity Card.”

Also, he noted: “We are integrating the SSNIT, DVLA, bank accounts, NHIS, SIM card and so on”.