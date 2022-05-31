Minority’s against Agyapa deal even more than it opposes E-Levy - Muntaka

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has warned that the Minority in Parliament will mount a relentless fight to oppose the Agyapa deal should it be brought back to parliament.

According to him, the opposition the Minority has for the Agyapa Deal is bigger than what it displayed against the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Speaking to Joy News on Monday, Muntaka Mubarak said, “I can bet you that our opposition to Agyapa is bigger than our opposition to e-levy. And I will not sit here and tell you our strategy, but believe me, if that attempt is made, they won’t find it easy.”

The Asawase Member of Parliament continued, “I just want them to appreciate one thing; you know we fought to get it removed from the budget, so one it’s not in the budget, well someone will say they may reintroduce it in the Mid-Year Budget Review. I won’t sit here and tell you what we’re going to do.”

Hon. Muntaka Mubarak stressed that the government will be met with a fearless and most resistant Minority if an attempt is made to bring back the Agyapa deal.

“I’m not sending any threat, I’m only telling you that look any attempt to think that you can just come with Agyapa into this house, you should prepare for the worst,” the Minority Chief Whip added.

Parliament was forced to withdraw the Agyapa deal last year when the Minority pointed out holes in the deal.

Although there were supposed to be engagements with various stakeholders including the minority, it appears the Minority was left out.