Step in and ensure there is proper coordination between Education Ministry and GES – IFEST to Akufo-Addo

The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) has expressed concern over the lack of coordination between the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

As a result, the institute is appealing to the President of the land, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to step in to ensure the two critical bodies in charge of education work in harmony.

“..we appeal to the President of the Republic of Ghana to step in and ensure that the investments made in the education sector do not go down the drain because of the lack of coordination between these two critical institutions,” part of a press release from IFEST signed by its Executive Director Peter Anti reads.

Citing a number of examples of why it believes the Ministry of Education is not on good terms with GES, IFEST stresses that it seems the Ministry of Education is consciously or unconsciously weakening the GES with its constant acts.

In a recommendation, IFEST calls on the Minister of Education to show leadership and ensure that there is proper coordination and cordiality between these two critical institutions.

IFEST adds, “We further call on the GES council to ensure that the mandate of the service is not compromised.”

Read more from the IFEST press release below: