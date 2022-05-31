OneGhana Movement calls on Akufo-Addo to stop transfer of parts of Achimota Forest land

Advocacy group, OneGhana Movement is calling on the President of the land, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency take the necessary action to stop the transfer of parts of the Achimota Forest land.

Following the declassification of parts of the land, the government intends to transfer parts of the Achimota Forest to the original owners, the Owoo Family.

Sharing its thoughts on the matter, OneGhana Movement has issued a press release stressing that it is against any form of diversification of the State’s interest in the Achimota Forest given that the Achimota Forest represents the last frontier of the green belt within the Accra City metropolis.

The group while emphasising the importance of the forest to the capital city, is calling on the government to protect and preserve the State’s interest in the Achimota Forest in perpetuity for the current and future generations of our Motherland.

“We call on His Excellency the President to take immediate steps to reverse all actions taken so far and fully restore the State’s complete control and ownership over the entire Achimota Forest,” OneGhana Movement states in a press release dated May 30.

It adds, “It is a cold reminder of the need for reform of critical portions of our constitution to minimise or mitigate the wanton abuse of executive power. We continue to call for responsible governance anchored on service to the people of Ghana.”

Below is a copy of the OneGhana Movement press release: