EIB Network broadcaster, Naa Ayorkor has died.

Naa reportedly died on Monday, May 30, 2022.

She died after a short illness.

The cause of death has not been made public.

Naa was a popular broadcaster with Takoradi-based Empire FM, an EIB Network subsidiary.

She was the host of the station's midday show, 'Brunch Mix.'

Her colleagues were shocked to hear the passing of their colleague who showed no sign of illness.

They have since taken to social media to mourn their late colleague.