Gov't isn't truthful; coward to tell us their explicit position – NABCO trainees

The Coalition of NABCO Trainees Association has said the Akufo-Addo government is not truthful in its dealing with them.

They want the government to come clear on its capacity and plans for running the scheme, and if the government thinks it cannot continue with the programme, there should be a peaceful and sincere way of exiting all NABCO trainees from the scheme.

In an interview on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show, Nana Barima Asamoah the patron of Coalition of NABCO Trainees Association on Monday 30 May, 2022 emphasised “The position of the coalition is that the government is just being cowardly. It is time the government must be truthful to the public and declare an explicit position on NABCO. We are calling on the government to come out to tell us its financial capacity and plans for the Program.”

He lamented to the host Alfred Ocansey that the state of engagement of NABCO Trainees on the scheme is not tantamount any legal regime since there is no proper terms of reference, and further noted that trainees only uploaded their engagement letters on 'it's my Portal' without any proper contract.

The Coalition of NABCO Trainees bemoan that all efforts to get information from the secretariat as to when government intends to pay the trainees have proven futile and therefore giving government up to 10th June to pay all the outstanding arrears of GHS 4900.

“We were informed by the national secretariat in November 2021 to stay at post. Since last year November we have been at post, we have been working assiduously but the problem is that since that time up to date, we have not received any stipend” Barima Asamoah complained

He added that meanwhile, the economy is getting tougher every day with the current hike in prices of goods and services. It is a hell for us to live under this kind of condition. Working for seven months without pay in this hectic, drastic economy is too difficult.

On whether the Coalition has the backing of the trainees, Barima Asamoah said “We the NABCO trainees are graduates of principles and we are going to embark on a massive and precedent demonstration. Initially some of the NABCO trainees did not buy into the civil actions we were embarking on but the realities of the increasing hardships have made those trainees who were blinded by party politics are awake and willing to display their pleasure”.

The group has scheduled June 10, 2022 to embark on the demonstration should things remain the same.

—3news.com