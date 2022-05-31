'Learned friends' of murdered lawyer petition Dampare to arrest killers

Friends of Richard Badombie, who was murdered last Saturday allegedly by armed robbers on the Bole-Bamboi highway, have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare , to use his office to ensure that the culprits are arrested to face the law.

The petition dated Monday, May 30 indicated that the narrative behind the heinous crime makes the signatories, friends of the deceased lawyer, suspect targeted killing.

“We are reliably informed that no valuables of the occupants of the vehicle were taken by these armed men and none of the other occupants were shot at or injured.

“From the aforementioned narrative, we suspect that the deceased was deliberately targeted to be killed since the assailants did not rob them or take away anything.”

Initial reports from the police indicated that the robbers took to their heels after a bulldog aboard the vehicle barked at them.

So far, three persons have been arrested by the Savannah Regional Police Command with an assurance that the other suspects are being pursued.

“While the motive for this murder is unknown at this moment, only proper and effective investigations can establish the identities of the perpetrators, hence the need to unravel this assassination,” the petition signed by legal practitioners including Anthony Lartey, Peggy Afrifaa Adubofour and Nder Freeman said.

“We, therefore, appeal to you to use your good office to ensure that investigation into this heinous crime is undertaken as a matter of urgency and the culprits arrested to face the law.”

—3news.com