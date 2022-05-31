Lawyer killing: We're on top of security situation – Police

The Ghana Police Service has denied claims by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) that there is an upsurge of crime in the country, following the killing of a lawyer, Mr Richard Badombie, by alleged armed robbers during his journey on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savanna Region.

The GBA has put a GHS20,000 bounty on the heads of the killers.

The group expressed worry about the “upsurge” in crime and urged the police to be proactive in fighting criminals.

“We humbly and respectfully implored the relevant security agencies to carry out swift and thorough investigations of the incident in order to identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make them face the full rigours of the law”, the GBA said in a statement.

Subsequently, the police issued a statement, saying: “We wish to assure the public that there is no upsurge in crime”.

“The Service is on top of the security situation in the country”, the statement added.

