Ghanaians deserve better — Kpando MP blasts Turkish Airline over 'awful' aircraft

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando Constituency, Della Sowah has expressed her appointment at Turkish Airline for the treatment meted out to Ghanaian passengers.

According to her, Ghanaian passengers deserve better and must be treated fairly regarding the kind of aircraft which flies into the country.

Della Sowah noted that in the coming days, she would lead a campaign to ensure the type of aircraft from Istanbul to Accra is changed and a deserving one is provided.

The MP narrated how the condition of a flight she sat in from Istanbul to Accra recently leaves much to be desired.

“I was onboard a Turkish Airline from Istanbul to Accra and truth be told, the condition of the aircraft leaves much to be desired,” she said.

Della Sowah added that “I don’t think the aircraft that brought us would be used for an hour flight to any of the European countries.”

According to her, the seats in the business class were so uncomfortable and so bad to the extent that when she was asked to adjust her seat, an air hostess had to kick it before it responded.

“Everything was awful, not only me, other Turkish on board complained that they are taking Africans for granted,” she said.

The Kpando MP said she boarded a Turkish Airline from Dubai to Istanbul, and it was a comfortable one, “ unfortunately a six-hour flight from Istanbul to Accra had a bad aircraft, this is unacceptable.”