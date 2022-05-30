Alhaji Said Sinare builds, hands over an ultra-modern mosque complex to Kotobabi

The National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, has officially commissioned an ultra-modern mosque complex built by him for the Muslim community of Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in the Greater Accra Region.

The facility, which is expected to promote peace and unity among the people, the NDC's Zongo president popularly known as Accra Zongo boy said, was built in the memory of his late father, Major Sheikh Salifu Said Sinare.

The mosque comes with healthcare facilities for the local community.

He was joined by other high-profile dignitaries, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to officially open the complex to the public for use.

The event took place on Sunday, May 29, 2022, and saw a lot of Ghanaians, mostly from the Muslim community, present.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Prof Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who inaugurated the mosque called Masjid Salifu Said Sinare, commended the National Vice Chairman of the NDC, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, for constructing the mosque in memory of his late dad, who was the first Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces, the first Ghanaian to attend university in Egypt, the first to marry from Egypt and the first to fight to introduce Fati, an Egyptian, to the former president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who was a very close friend to H.E Alhaji Said Sinare's father.

He asked for God's (Allah’s) blessings on the lives of those who supervised the completion of the mosque.

Sheikh Prof Sharubutu advised the Muslims in the area to be tolerant of other religious faiths to ensure peace and unity.

The National Chief Imam led the zuhr (mid-afternoon prayer), after which he prayed for the Sinare family, Ghana, and the residents of Kotobabi.

The former deputy Masloc boss, Alhaji Mustapha also thanked Alhaji Said Sinare for being trustworthy and accountable to his Muslim fraternity and urged him (H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare) to continue to invest in the course of Allah and give back to society.

The new mosque comes with washrooms, a mechanized borehole to provide water for ablution, and a fence wall.

Alhaji Said Sinare, speaking to the media, expressed profound gratitude to Allah for the successful completion of the project.