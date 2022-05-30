Four members of five-robbery-gang caged

Four persons believed to be part of a five-robbery-gang in connection with a robbery have been remanded by the Bekwai Circuit Court.

Kwabena Boafo, alias Vladimir or Guantanamobey, Baah Ismael, Richard Boafo and Prince Agyei who were armed with a matchette, two single barrels and a pump-action gun, allegedly robbed commuters of their mobile phones and monies.

They denied conspiring to rob Nyame Emmanuel, Frederick Obuobi, Amoako Richard, Adwoa Kusase, Shamaudeen Mohammed, Francis Aboagye and Doris Aboagye.

They will make their next appearance in June 2022.

However, their accomplice whose name was not given is currently on the run.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum told the Court that Kwabena was a labourer, 36, Ishmael, trader, 32, Richard, small scale miner and Agyei, driver, both, 24.

He said the complainants were drivers and passengers who were travelling from Adansi-Nsokote to Adansi- Asokwa and that on May 23, 2022, at about 1630 hours, the accused persons together with the one at large armed with two single barrels, one pump action gun and eleven (11) AAA cartridges onboard a Chevrolet Matix 3 taxi cab with the registration number BA 2855-17, proceeded to between Adansi-Aboabo and Adansi-Nsokote stretch, and passed the night in the cocoa farm.

The prosecution said on May 24, 2022, at about 600hours, the gang in face masks, loaded the guns with the eleven AAA cartridges and with the machete blocked the aforementioned road and hid in the bush to rob unaware motorists.

It said the complainants were onboard a Hyundai Grace Minibus with the registration number AW 2011-Z plying the road to Adansi-Asokwa and on reaching that point, the gang of five who had already laid an ambush, robbed them of their assorted mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money at gunpoint.

The prosecution said a Kia Rhino truck loaded with sachet water with three persons on board and a driver, three motor riders and their pillion riders also fell victims to the robbery expedition.

It said the town folks upon a tip-off pursued the accused persons with guns and other implements in the bush and arrested Kwabena, Ismael, Richard as well as Agyei and handed them to the police.

The prosecution said during Police Investigations, that Kwabena and Ishmael led Police to the crime scene and retrieved the two single barrel guns, one pump action gun, eleven AAA cartridges, six mobile phones and GHC 443.00.

GNA