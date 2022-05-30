Ghanaians heartbroken because they trusted NPP to deliver – Bryan Acheampong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern region, Bryan Acheampong has admitted that the ruling government has broken the hearts of Ghanaians.

According to him, the citizenry trusted the party to deliver but due to current hardships, the people are disappointed and heartbroken.

In an interview with the media after the Eastern Regional Conference of the NPP over the weekend, Bryan Acheampong said the government will turn things around.

He said in the end, Ghanaians will be satisfied enough to vote for the party in the 2024 general elections.

“People are broken-hearted in this country and the only reason why they are broken-hearted is because they trusted us but the current hardship we are facing now is beyond Ghana, it is something that is bracing through across the world and we have our fair share and I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down,” Bryan Acheampong said.

The Abetifi MP added, “I am not perturbed, I am not afraid, I believe that we can do it, we have the records of his Excellency, and I am not too worried about breaking the eight, I know that 2024 is another election and we have the record to stand on and we are going to win that election.”

The ruling NPP is currently according to several surveys set to lose the 2024 general elections.