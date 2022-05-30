This good news for Ghana worth celebrating — Bawumia on new Ghanaian cardinal

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent his congratulatory message to Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr on his elevation to a Cardinal by the Pope.

Bishop Kuuia Baawobr was among 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis for the Roman Catholic Church.

He becomes the third Ghanaian bishop after Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson and the late Cardinal Peter Porekuu Dery to be made a Cardinal.

He was ordained as Bishop of the Wa Diocese in 2016.

The Vice President took to his official Facebook page a few moments after the “good news”, stating: “This is good news for Ghana and worth celebrating.”

—3news.com