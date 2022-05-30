Focus on God, follow Him – Christians told

30.05.2022 LISTEN

Reverend George Gado, Resident Pastor of Action Chapel International, Tamale, has urged Christians to focus on God, follow Him at all times to lead them on the path to take every step.

He encouraged Christians to stay true to God, not to be swayed by anything, not even money, and reminded them of God's supremacy to liberate them from all burdens they faced, urging them to endeavour to rise anytime they fell to sin by asking God for forgiveness in holiness, bearing in mind that God showed mercy to mankind.

Reverend Gado who was delivering the sermon in Tamale on Sunday on the theme: “Revive us Again”said God did not consider Christians as mere beings, but His children, hence His compassionate nature to revive anyone, who fell short of His glory and reconciled them to himself.

He said: “You are so special in the eyes of God. He sees the light of His creation as special and will do anything for them to succeed."

He also admonished Christians to live in perpetual worship of God.

Referencing Mark Chapter Five, Rev Gado said: “If demons can worship God, you can do more."

GNA