Bole: 40-year-old woman found dead in her room at Mempeasem

A 40 year-old woman identified as Maame Adjoa has been found dead in her room at Mempeasem, a suburb of Bole in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased is believed to have died a week ago on the blind side of her co-tenants.

Neighbors and co-tenants of the deceased said there was a bad stench emanating from the room with flies hovering around the room locked.

Her door was forced open and her lifeless body almost decaying.

It was not immediately established what led to her untimely death.

Neighbors say she is not known to be sick and suspected foul play.

The matter has since been reported to the Bole District Police Command.