Maintain good personal hygiene to keep your men — Women told

Miss Doris Siibu

A professional nurse cum agro-business entrepreneur Miss Doris Siibu has admonishes women groups in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region to keep their bodies clean.

She emphasizes that best hygiene behaviours including personal hygiene development- regular bathing, oral health, keeping the vagina clean and wearing clean clothes will not only help reduce the risk of diseases or sicknesses or discomfort, rather will keep the men (husband) very close or attractive to them at all times.

She made this comment as a resource person to Sung- Bawiara Foundation during the session on health and safety as part of training services to beneficiary women in the shea business value chain.

Miss Doris Siibu argues that women's hygiene behaviours are a cardinal point to attracting the opposite sex and in this case their husbands.

She noted young girls are more attracted to men not just the fact that they are young, but rather because they keep to good personal hygiene development than most adult women and married women.

She therefore charges women to play a crucial role in terms of personal hygiene for enormous benefits.

Miss Doris Siibu also cautioned women about drug abuse especially pain killer as first aid drugs. She said the practice is increasingly becoming a common phenomenon and it could lead to complications.

She took the women groups on the best practices in managing cuts and snake bites as first aid before seeking professional health care services.

Miss Doris Siibu has reached out to 600 women that were clustered for training in five different centers including Wechiau-Bao, Sanouri, Dolinguo, Samanbo and Nyoli.

She is an agri- Entrepreneur, professional nurse, health consultant and youth advocate. She is a definition of beauty with purpose and has been in the driving seat of youth Parliament.

Current speaker of Parliament, Nadowli/ Kaleo District Youth Parliament, 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Upper West Regional Youth Parliament and now providing consultancy services to Ideapath Consult and Sung- Bawiara Foundation in the areas of Health, Gender and Agri-business.