Atebubu-Amantin NCCE train fascilitators of Child Parliament

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education with support from World Vision Ghana has trained 25 facilitators towards the formation of ‘Child Parliaments’ in eleven communities within the municipality.

The ‘Child Parliament’ concept is aimed at imparting in the children mainly first and second year Junior High school pupils, the workings of Parliamentary democracy as well as the functions and importance of the legislative body.

It also seeks to imbibe in them the art of public speaking, lobbying skills and advocacy, especially on issues affecting child well-being in their various communities.

The municipal director of the Commission Mr. Patrick Tampugre led a five-man team that took the facilitators all teachers selected from the affected schools through the history, mandate, functions, standing orders, leadership and committees of Ghana’s Parliament. There was also a role play on the conduct of Parliamentary business.

Mr. Michael Clottey of World Vision Ghana urged the facilitators to take the exercise seriously to enable his outfit’s objective of promoting child well-being even after they have exited the municipality to be achieved.

Some of the facilitators expressed their gratitude to the sponsors as well as organizers for some insights gained as a result of the training.

Beneficiary communities include Mem, New Kokrompe, Sanwakyi-Afefreso, Patuda, Boniafo and Garadima. Others are Dobidi-Nkwanta, Abour, Kokofu, Akokoa and Atebubu.