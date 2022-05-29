S/R: Robbers kill lawyer on Bole-Bamboi highway

29.05.2022 LISTEN

Suspected armed robbers have shot dead a lawyer, Mr Richard Badombie, on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savanna Region.

The Accra-based lawyer was killed by the robbers while travelling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some relatives on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

The robbers, who emerged from the bush, stopped the vehicle on which the lawyer was travelling between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyir.

One of the robbers shot at the lawyer, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The car veered off the road and hit a tree when the robbers attempted to open the doors.

However, a dog in the car barked them off.

Until his demise, the deceased was a lawyer with Lartey, Badombie & Co. Associates in Accra.

The police has begun a search for his killers.

