Absentee MPs probe: We've finally written to Adwoa Safo via WhatsApp, email– Joe Wise

The Chairman of the Privileges Committee of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu has indicated that the Committee will issue a reminder to MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo in relation to her appearance before the privileges committee of the House.

Adwoa Safo, who is currently out of the jurisdiction, is part of three MPs referred to the committee on the grounds of absenteeism.

She had indicated that she had not been served with an invitation from the committee but the Chairman of the committee, Joe Osei Owusu. confirmed that an invitation was subsequently extended to the MP.

“The Committee has finally written to her. We sent her a letter through her email address, her WhatsApp number and through her office. We will send her a reminder. In our letter to her, we stated that we will offer her the opportunity to interview her via Zoom.”

The MP was expected to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on May 27 because of her 15-day absence from Parliament without the Speaker's permission.

She however, claimed Parliament had not invited her for interrogation.

“As we speak, I don't know that I have been invited. I have to be served. I am not aware any such thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you,” she said during the interview.

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Privileges Committee subsequently suggested that the Committee should consider engaging with the Dome-Kwabenya MP who is currently out of the country, via a virtual platform.

