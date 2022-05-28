Majority MPs’ comments on financial crisis in Parliament saddening – Speaker Bagbin

28.05.2022 LISTEN

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has expressed displeasure with the utterances of some leaders of majority group in relation to the seeming financial crisis of the house.

The Speaker on Thursday indicated that Parliament lacked the financial wherewithal to function and called on the Minister for Finance to ensure the release of the house's budgetary allocation.

The Majority at a press briefing indicated that the Speaker rushed to make the pronouncement when 25 million Ghana cedis had been released to parliament.

But the Speaker did not take a kind view of the comments from the Majority.

“It is important that when the Speaker speaks, the leader of the house is not seen to be the one countering what the arm of government says and if you want us to give documentary evidence about the non-funding of the house this year, we will produce it so when I heard a leader of the house had said what I said is not true, it saddens me.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had lamented the dire financial constraints Parliament is currently facing.

The Speaker said he had stopped approving financial commitments of the house due to the constraints.

Speaking in Parliament, the Speaker called out the Minister for Finance for starving the House of funds.

—citinewsroom