Keep proper environmental practices to curb flooding, disease outbreak — Ing George Asiedu

The Project Coordinator of the Greater Accra and Kumasi Metropolitan Assemblies (GAMA/GKMA) Sanitation and Water Project, Ing George Asiedu has observed that as the rainy season sets in there is a need for Ghanaians to keep proper environmental practices to avoid flooding which could lead to the outbreak of diseases.

He said the indiscriminate disposal of refuse and liquid waste into drains has blocked the free flow of rainwater causing flooding in parts of Accra and Kumasi.

According to him, the dumping of faecal matter into gutters and drains could also cause Facol Coliform which could lead to an outbreak of diseases.

Sciences say the presence of fecal coliform bacteria in aquatic environments indicates that the water has been contaminated with the faecal material of humans or other animals. Sources of water may be contaminated by pathogens or disease-producing bacteria or viruses which can also exist in fecal material. Some waterborne pathogenic diseases include typhoid fever, viral and bacterial gastroenteritis, and hepatitis A.

Speaking to the Modernghana News Correspondent King Amoah in an exclusive interview, Ing Asiedu indicated that issues that bother on environment is a collective responsibility for all to join hands against.

Facol Coliform, he indicated causes bacteria among others in an environment where management of solid waste (toilets/faeces) is poor as witnessed in many parts of the cities.

According to Ing Asiedu, it is against this background that environmental and sanitation matters needed to be managed together for a clean and healthy society.

To realize the agenda, the Project Coordinator urged stakeholders in the sector to provide waste bins in the communities in addition to the management of solid waste.

When this is done he said, would discourage people from littering which consequentially ends up choking the drains and gutters and eventually resulting in flooding.

GAMA/GKMA project of which Ing. George Asiedu is the Project Coordinator is an initiative of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources funded by the World Bank.

The objective of the project is to increase access to improve sanitation and water supply in some selected districts within the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Assemblies respectively.

With the emphasis on low-income communities and strengthening the management of environmental sanitation in the two cities.

Since 2021 when the project took off, management has successfully provided 1000s of ultra-modern household toilet facilities to beneficiaries.

But in his quest to ensure that every household enjoys the facilities, Ing Asiedu is appealing to the general public within the two cities (Accra and Kumasi) to contact their representatives for more information to enable them get access to a toilet.