It’s Akufo-Addo’s fault absentee MP Adwoa Safo remains Gender Minister – Amaliba

The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress NDC), Mr. Abraham Amaliba says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the one to blame for keeping absentee MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at post.

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament who doubles as the Minister in charge of Gender and Social Protection has been out of the country for almost a year, leaving her job to be designated to Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Reacting to an interview by Sarah Adwoa Safo within the week, Mr. Abraham Amaliba said it is good to know the MP who has missed Parliament for months is doing well.

He said for abandoning her Ministerial duties, he blames President Akufo-Addo who has decided to retain her when he knows she has been out of the country for this long.

“It's refreshing to hear from Adwoa Sarfo … Yesterday, she was clear, concise and I realized that this is a person who is normal.”

“I will fault the appointor for this matter, why will the president keep her for almost one year when the president knows that she is out there,” Amaliba said on the New Day show on TV3 on Friday.

Speaking to Joy News on Thursday, Sarah Adwoa Safo assured she will soon return to take care of all her responsibilities.

She disclosed that she is taking care of her child who is not well.

“I will be returning definitely to serve my people. I lead and serve the people of Dome-Kwabenya and I have done that for the past 12 years and I know exactly what my responsibilities are and I am definitely going to do that. As you know, my son is unwell and has to transition to school, so I have to ensure that all that is settled before I can resume my duties and that is exactly what I am doing.

“I have been doing a lot to take care of my children which the law requires and as you know here in the foreign land, I have to comply with whatever I am directed to do and until all that is sorted out, I have to do what I have to do and then I will return to my duties,” the MP shared.