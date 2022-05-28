House of Chiefs caution politicians to stop 'flaming' Bawku conflict

The Upper East Regional House of Chiefs has called on politicians to stay off the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which has, over the years, claimed many lives, rendered residents jobless and homeless.

It said the conflict needed to be dealt with seriously and with utmost expediency devoid of political interferences.

“We would like to advise the politicians to stay clear of the Bawku conflict because in our opinion, they are the midwives that have conducted the labour for the delivery of this monstrous child,” the House said.

Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam III, the President of the House, at a press briefing on Friday, said there was no way that the act of perpetuating illegality could become a conduit to remedy situations or settle grievances.

Reading a statement on behalf of the House, he said the chieftaincy institution was the main contention of the Bawku conflict and many, especially the political elite, had on various occasions laid blame at their doorsteps for festering the unfortunate situation.

He said the Bawku Naba, Zugraan Abugrago Azoka II, had been on the skin for 38 years, and a lot of goodwill and support had existed between the skin and the people of Kusaug.

Giving a brief history of the Bawku Skin, Pe Ayagitam said it was trite knowledge that the Bawku chieftaincy dispute had been settled through legal process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we know that in 1957, the Colonial Governor, Lord Listowell, setup a committee of enquiry to ascertain the conflicting claims between the Kusasis and Mamprusis.

“The Committee found that Bawku is a Kusasi land and that the present Bawku Naba's family are the right descendants and rulers of the Bawku skin. This committee's finding in favour of the Kusasi, was upheld and confirmed by the Court of Appeal in 1958.”

Despite the military intervention in the Bawku skin affairs in 1966 and 1981, the Supreme Court, in 2003, affirmed the legitimacy of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

The President of the House, also the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, “respectfully and kindly” invited the Nayiri and some chiefs of the House, the Bawku Naba to a meeting to be mediated by a selected group of eminent chiefs to dialogue and fashion out solutions to the conflict.

The House reaffirmed that: “Naba Azoka II is the ruler of the Kusaug Traditional Area. If the Mamprusis in Bawku want to be involved in chieftaincy matters, they are advised to select from amongst themselves a suitable candidate for consideration by Naba Azoka II for enskinment as a Mamprusis Community chief in Bawku.”

“As a Regional House of Chiefs, we hereby wish to appeal to the Nayiri to advise his kinsmen to embrace this alternative for us to ensure a lasting and sustainable peace in the area.”

GNA