E/R: 2 killed in robbery at gold shop at Asamang Tamfoe

The Eastern Regional Police Command is looking for six armed robbers who attacked a shop that deals in gold at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atiwa East Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The unmasked robbers are reported to have fired sporadically throughout the broad-day light operation that lasted about 11 minutes before making away with over GHS1 million in cash.

Two persons, including Kenneth Ampem, the security guard at the facility, were shot dead in the process.

The identity of the other deceased person who’s said to have been shot while the robbers were escaping is not yet known.

When Citi News got to the scene, dozens of residents and passersby had gathered, assisting some personnel of the Ghana Police Service with investigations.

Some workers of the company who spoke to Citi News said they are traumatised.

The Executive Director of the company, Prince Kwame Asamoah, who is calling for a full scale investigation wants security agencies to up their game.

“We are praying that our security will work on it so they can bring the perpetrators to book. It is very sad,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents of Asaman Tamfoe who witnessed the daylight robbery say they are living in fear.

Police has in a statement said it is conducting an anti-robbery operation to arrest the suspects.

—citinewsroom