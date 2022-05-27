E/R: Deputy minister donates to Abuakwa North artisans

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency and Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has supported artisans in her constituency with equipment to boost their businesses.

The donation forms part of the MP’s initiative of empowering the youth in the constituency to be self-sufficient and dependent in their everyday activities.

The MP last year made a donation of sewing machines, hairdryers, and other items to seamstresses and hairdressers within the constituency in fulfilment of her pledge during the 2020 electioneering campaign.

However, the recent donation comprises of welding machines, grinding machines, files and other auto mechanic tools.

Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo emphasised that the donation was done not on partisanship as all beneficiaries are all her constituents and have the responsibility to equip them with technical and vocational skills training needed for the socio-economic and industrial development of the constituency.

She also urged beneficiaries to work hard to better their lives and also pray for her efforts geared toward Abuakwa North in ensuring the development they require.

Some beneficiaries who could not hide their joy commended the MP for the gesture and pledged to make good use of the equipment.