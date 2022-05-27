Corruption is threat to national development – Chief Crusader

Corruption is a threat to national development, democracy, and stability, it erodes confidence in public services and trust in officials, Mr. Emmanuel Wilson Junior, Chief Crusader for the Crusaders Against Corruption has stated.

He explained that corruption distorts economic markets, curbs economic growth, and discourages foreign investors.

Mr. Wilson Junior, therefore, charges the citizenry to collectively come together and fight against corruption; “the fight against corruption involves all because it affects us all and has a chain effect.

“Corruption has a disproportionate impact on the poor and most vulnerable increasing losses, and reducing access to services including health, education, and justice”.

Mr. Wilson Junior stated when speaking on the topic: “Is the fight against corruption a reality or mirage? At the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He stressed, “we must be concerned in fighting against corruption because it doesn’t hurt the current citizen alone but the future generation as well”.

According to the Chief Crusader, corruption affects all areas of society quoting that “corruption unlocks progress towards the sustainable development goal which helps protect the society, create jobs, achieve gender equality and secure wider access to essential services such as health care and education”.

Mr. Wilson Junior urged the government to help strengthen the anti-corruption agencies to be autonomous and independent noting that, the government should enforce the already existing anti-corruption law.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager in his contribution reiterated that the role of the media is crucial in the nation’s campaign to eradicate corruption.

Mr. Ameyibor explained that current efforts being made would not achieve desired results without an effective partnership with the media, stressing the need to empower media practitioners consistently

He urged both public and private institutions and organizations to deal effectively with credible media houses in their fight to prevent the incidence of corruption.

He contended that without integrity, the media could not make any positive impact in the campaign against corruption, advising that media practitioners must accordingly not allow their personal and monetary interests to override the national interest in their reportage since that could promote corruption.

Mr. Ameyibor also appealed to the media to devote more space in the newspapers and airtime on the radio and television to discuss corruption and its consequences on the country's development.