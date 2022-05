On Thursday evening, almost the whole country experienced a heavy rainfall which led to some parts of Accra being flooded.

The heavy downpour started around 10pm and last for about five hours.

A sad video making wave on social media saw a man sitting on top of a drowning car in the flood which led to him being saved by a wheel bulldozer during the flood.

The incident happened at the Tema-Accra road in the Greater Accra Region.

Watch Full Video Here: