COA Mixture is medicine — Prof Ato Duncan

COA Mixture is a world plant medicine that is scientifically developed by Centre For Awareness (COA) Research and Manufacturing Company Limited as medicine for general well-being.

The founder and CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, Prof Samuel Ato Duncan has emphatically mentioned that the COA Mixture is a well-being medicine vetted and approved by Food and Drug Authority for general well-being.

He indicated that the medicine is not for the treatment of HIV AIDS.

"The COA Mixture is just medicine for well-being it's not the treatment of HIV. We have studying going on for a product that can treat HIV until that research is completed. We don't have a cure for HIV, what we have on the market is just for general well-being," he noted.

Prof. Duncan said COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited is close to a research victory when successful.

He indicated that Ghana stands to realize not less than 32 billion dollars annually for plant medicine.

"This will bring economic relief to Ghana and treat some diseases the world is likely to get," he stated.

According to him, COA has acquired 1000 acres of land in the Ashanti Region to cultivate raw materials and another 9000 acres of land to produce one product to meet international demands.

In the delivery of his speech at the launch of COA Mixture Reloaded in Accra, Prof Samuel Ato Duncan entreat researchers and research institutions to collaborate with plant medicine manufacturers to improve the quality of herbal medicine and develop new plant medicines for the socio-economic development of Ghana.

He seized the occasion to donate 100,000 Ghana Cedis to GHAFTRAM to help support manufacturers who do not have sufficient funds to go through research and the process of registration. This, he said will reduce herbal depreciation operations without FDA approval and also improve the image of other medicine in Ghana as well as improve the use of plant medicine both in and outside Ghana.

He cautioned the general public to be aware of quacks who are hiding behind the brand names to produce fake products, stressing that no one knows the formula except him.

Moreover, he officially announced His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the King of Ahsanti Kingdom as the Patron of COA Mixture due to his support over the years.

Dr. Kofi Donkor, a researcher at the centre for plant medicine research, Akuapem Manpong, presenting on the Chronic Toxicity Testing of COA Mixture said, a study conducted on COA revealed that there is no toxicity in the product which is safe for everyone's consumption.

The Deputy Minister of Health Hon Mahama Asie Seini, in a speech, delivered on behalf of Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu said, the president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked and ordered the Technical Oversight Committee of the Ghana AIDS Commission to conduct a scientific independent evaluation on COA products in response to an appeal from the Chief Executive Officer of COA-RMCL for the government to support studies of COA FS then, now COA Mixture and COA-72.

According to him, COA has demonstrated it is possible and challenged all other herbal producers to channel part of their resources into research.

"The commitment of Professor Ato Duncan To promoting plant medicine is worth emulating by all. He has demonstrated this commitment in many forms, including providing support to GHAzFTRAM, TAMD and other institutions in the plant medicine sector."

In his remarks, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen commended Prof Samuel Ato Duncan and the entire COA Research and Manufacturing Company for their role in enhancing plant medicine towards global acceptability.

He said the government of Ghana is committed to supporting the development of plant medicine.

"What Professor Samuel Ato Duncan is doing is at the centre of government new strategical industry to sustain and develop the economy, that is why the government is interested. What he is doing will help create high-quality skills jobs," he said.