What will be Adwoa Safo's stance, if her son heals in 2024? — Political analyst quizzes

A political analyst has questioned the posture of the sitting Member of Parliament Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Sarah Adwoa Safo who is now domiciled in the United States of America looking after her sick son.

According to him, the MP’s posture that she will only return to Ghana if her son is fully recuperated is worrying.

Mr. Jonathan Asante Okyere raised these concerns about the posture of the MP speaking on mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, May 27, 2022.

He bemoaned that this is not right as far as the representation of the people of Dome –Kwabenya Constituency was concerned.

He argued that the situation of reprobation and approbation from the court system has accounted for the situation Parliament and for that matter the government finds itself in.

"So if Adwoa Safo’s son will heal in the year 2024, the people of Dome-Kwabenya should not be represented," he questioned.

"The MP is holding onto the position as if it is her inheritance.

"When the NPP’s MPs for Hoehoe Constituency in the Volta Region and Techiman South Constituency in the Bono Region were questioned over their representation of the people at the court while a matter was pending, the courts avered that the people cannot be seen not have a representation in Parliament," he stated.

He called on the MP to let go of her posture toward the sick son and focus on her Parliamentary duties.

'I am fully aware family life and politics is a daunting task for women but she does not need to create a situation for the dog to be given a bad name hanged.

"In life you win some, leave some and gain some," he stressed.

"When it came to Jame Gyeke Quayson, the NDC MP for Assin North the court maintained that his constituents should be denied representation, he laments.

"Here is an MP who has been out Parliament without permission from the Speaker for over fifteen days and the seat is waiting for her," he emphasised.

---Classfmonline.com