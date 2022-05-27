C/R: Teacher trainees kill another snake after first snake bit scrotum of male student in toilet last week

27.05.2022 LISTEN

Some students of Assin Foso College of Education in the Assin Foso Municipality of the Central Region have mobilised themselves and killed a snake on another toilet facility on campus.

Just last week, a snake bit the scrotum of a male student on campus during nature’s call.

The said incident happened at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, when the male teacher trainee visited the toilet facility.

On Thursday, 26 May 2022, some angry students mobilised themselves to kill another snake, about a foot long, when another student visited a different toilet facility on campus only to find the slithering reptile resting on it.

---Classfmonline.com