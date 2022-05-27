'Enough is enough; don’t counter what I say again, I won’t take it' – Speaker Bagbin warns Majority Leader

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has cautioned Majority Leader Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to desist from countering his pronouncements.

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Speaker while addressing parliament made it clear that the house is broke asking the Ministry of Finance to stop delaying the release of funds.

Addressing the house, the Speaker stressed that “It is important that when the Speaker speaks from the chair, the Leader of the House that is the Leader of the Members of Parliament (Majority Leader) is not seen to be the one countering what the Spokesperson of the Arm of Government (Speaker) says.”

Speaker Alban Bagbin emphasised that indeed Parliament was broke until his declaration yesterday that pushed the Ministry of Finance to release funds for its operations.

“If they want us to give documentary evidence about the non-funding of the House for this year we’ll provide them. So when I heard that the Leader of the House had gone on air to say that what I said is not true, it saddens me. In response to what I said yesterday, the government proceeded to quickly release money yesterday to the House for the House to function. There’s evidence to that and that is on record,” Alban Bagbin noted.

The Speaker added, “I will not take the Majority Leader always going on air to counter what I say particularly when I say it on the Chair. I will not take that, I am in control here and I will continue to be in control until my term of office ends or you decide otherwise as Members to remove me as the Speaker of the House by the votes of three-quarters of the Members of the House. Please, this is the last time I will refer to it and this is enough notice to whoever thinks that he has the same authority as the Speaker. I will take this in a conclave when the House convenes Tuesday, we’ll discuss it as Leaders in a pre-sitting meeting before we sit on Tuesday. Enough is enough.”

Reacting to the matter, Majority Leader Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu who is MP for Suame disagreed with the assertion that Parliament is broke.

Unhappy with the comments of then Majority Leader, Speaker Alban Bagbin has today issued a warning to the Majority Leader in parliament to desist from such behaviour.

Defending the Majority Leader, Frank Annor-Dompreh the Majority Chief Whip while addressing the media today said an outstanding GHC25 million has been released to Parliament.