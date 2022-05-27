Kissi Agyebeng certainly on wheels; we wish him well — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has wished the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng well as he commences investigations into high profile corruption allegations in the country.

His comment comes after the Office of the Special has said it has started investigations into the alleged improper acquisition of state lands by the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John).

"Our new Special Prosecutor is certainly on wheels. We wish him well," he said in a post on Facebook.

The SP issued a statement that it suspects corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of state lands at the Achimota Forest enclave and Ramstar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by the late Sir John.

A statement issued by the OSP on Thursday May 26 said “The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of state lands at the Achimota Forest enclave and Ramstar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John (Now deceased) and other persons.”