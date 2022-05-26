Special Prosecutor probes suspected corruption offences in lands acquired by late Sir John

26.05.2022 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has taken an interest in lands at the Achimota Forest and the protected Ramsar site reportedly belonging to the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

In the Will of the deceased politician popularly known as Sir John, he shared lands situated at the Achimota Forest and at the Ramsar sites amongst his family members.

After portions of the Will were circulated by the media, the Officer of the Special Prosecutor has announced that it is probing suspected corruption and corruption-related offences with respect to the acquisition of the said lands in Sir John's Will.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of State lands at the Achimota Forest enclave and Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by the former Chief Executive of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John (now deceased) and other persons,” a statement from the OSP signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has said.

It adds, “The Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources is directed to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.”

Below is a copy of the press release from the Special Prosecutor: