CITAG calls for justice over Albert Donkor's murder

02.06.2022 LISTEN

A Human Rights Advocacy group calling itself Citizens For Truth And Accountability, Ghana (CITAG) is demanding justice and accountability from the Ghana Police Service for the family of Albert Donkor who allegedly died in police custody at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

The group have asked the Inspector of Police (IGP) to investigate the alleged murder of the 28-year-old man by police officers whiles in custody.

Ghana Police Service in their various press statements claimed that Albert Donkor was an armed robber who died in an exchange of gunshots during their anti-robbery intelligence operations.

The family of Albert Donkor refuted the claim, saying that the deceased was picked up from home by the police officers.

In a press release signed by the Convener of the group, Mr Clement Clinton Blay, he said the statement by the police is sketchy.

Without sounding prejudicial about the incident, the group believes that the account of the mother of the deceased which claims that the Police arrested Albert on April 25, 2022, at 1:00am from their residence at Kasadjan but later murdered him could be the facts surrounding the incident.

The group further praised the Nkoranza youth for demanding justice for their colleague, even though they condemned the attacks on the Police station.

Mr. Blay said the most worrying trend is that murder cases involving police officers' indiscriminate shooting of unarmed protestors are often swept under the carpet.

"And it is time such acts must be discouraged from the Service," the statement concluded.