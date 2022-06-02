Let's be positive and avoid propaganda; it won't help us develop — Mechanic to Ghanaians

02.06.2022 LISTEN

A Kumasi based renowned mechanic at Suame Magazine in the Ashanti region, Mr Musah Malik aka Wustars has observed that part of the challenges confronting the country is due to people refusing to speak the truth and doing propaganda about the economy.

He noted that if people continue such attitudes the development of the country will suffer setbacks.

In an interview with the correspondent, Mr Musah who is the Managing Director of the Daily Sure Engineering Services, a company that specializes in gear box maintenance posited that it is about time Ghanaians speak truth to power and avoid politicising everything irrespective of one political affiliation.

He lamented how some political leaders have been making promises they hardly fulfil.

According to him, the youth who are supposed to hold the politicians accountable have been dragged into the game of propaganda to the point that no one speaks the truth anymore.

He indicated that political leaders promise jobs, credit facilities for business communities, price stability on import and export controls, tax reliefs among others but failed to fulfil them.

The Mechanic who doubles as a farmer and having over 50 active apprentices aside the number of farm labourers, indicated that the advanced countries continue to develop their economies because the citizens vote based on policies.

To reverse the trend Mr Malik advised Ghanaians to, first of all, think about the development of the country and avoid attitudes that could hamper the progress of the country.