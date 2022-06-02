Court fines pastor Ghc15,000 for imposing himself as president of 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies

The Court of Appeal in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has slapped a Kumasi-based Pastor Micaiah Addai a sum of Ghc5,000.00 being cost against him over protracted church litigation brought against him by some members of the church.

In a unanimous judgement read by Justice A.M.Domakyaareh (Mrs) together and her two other Coram Justices, Alex B Poku-Acheampong and S K A Asiedu JJA further ordered pastor Micaiah Addai to convene a general meeting with the entire constituents of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies in Ghana within six months from the date of judgement (28th April, 2022) to elect a new president to run the affairs of the church in accordance with the constitution of the church.

Passing the judgement, the court noted that the alleged controversy between the Appellants (Elder Enoch Ofori and three others) and Defendant started in 2007 when the founder and leader of the church (7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies) Elder Enoch Ofori Snr, passed on.

It was said that after the demise of the founder, pastor Addai, a relative of the founder who was then heading one of the church's branches at Kumasi Tafo allegedly schemed to impose himself as the President of the church after which he packed to the headquarters of the church at Kumasi Adiebeba to assume office.

The alleged conduct of Pastor Addai was seen as a violation of the church constitution which stipulated that elections should be held to elect a new president after the death of the sitting president.

On the basis of pastor Addai's alleged conflictual attitudes, Elder Ofori Jnr together with some of the church members dragged him (Addai) to High Court, Kumasi in 2009 for proper settlement.

The matter went all the way to the Appeals Court which noted in its ruling that the High Court passed out judgement in favour of Pastor Micaia Addai under the conditions that Addai should allow himself for elections to be held with the entire national church branches to ensure the effective running of the church.

Stressing that after the judgement, pastor Addai refused to comply with the High Court ruling, instead allegedly caused a handful of members of the church to induct him into office as the National President of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies, which to the Appellants blatantly violate the church constitution and the court ruling.

The matter was dragged to the Court of Appeal in Kumasi by Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr and the three appellants against the Respondent Pastor Addai.

The court dismissed the claim made by the Respondent that the Appellants were not church members. The Court noted that the Appellants worshipping at a different location was not sufficient proof that a church with a distinct identity has been established by the Appellants.

The Coram indicated that the establishment of a church is a process that is governed by law. It is ought to be registered by law with the Registrar of Companies after fulfilling all the requisite requirements for a certificate of registration to be issued to it as a company limited under guarantee.

But in Pastor Addai (Defendant/Respondent) claim, he was not able to produce any documents or certificates to back his assertion.

The Appeal Court in reference to the defendant's action quoted a case of Khoury and Amor verse Richer on 8th December 1958 which states; Proof in law is the establishment of facts by paper legal means, where a party makes an averment capable of proof in a positive way, eg, by producing documents, description of things, references to other facts.