CHRAJ encourages media to continue to support anti-corruption campaign

Mr Ameyibor, Ms Mahami, Dr Ayisi Addo

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has encouraged the media to continue to collaborate with the commission and other state institutions with mandates to fight corruption to educate the public on the devastating effect of corruption on Ghanaians directly and indirectly.

The public must also inform CHRAJ of any corruption-related issue they might have witnessed or heard of for the needed action, Ms. Fatimata Mahami, Tema Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has said.

Ms. Mahami stated this during the 13th edition of the Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office’s monthly Stakeholders’ Engagement when speaking on the topic: “Is the Fight Against Corruption in Ghana, A Mirage or Reality, the Perspective of CHRAJ”.

The monthly engagement also serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters towards national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Explaining the process of investigation, Ms. Mahami said that the Commission does meticulous investigations into corruption cases it receives stressing that due to the nature of the investigations they carry into cases of corruption allegations, it takes considerable time for investigators to conclude.

She said as a commission we have to uncover and follow every detailed information, check and check again every piece of evidence provided before we can recommend which erroneously fuels the public perception that the Commission often delays in releasing its findings.

Ms. Mahami added that investigators had to exhaust all possible factors in establishing the truth or otherwise of a case, indicating that sometimes the delay was not even from their end as it took a longer period for the needed information from some institutions and individuals whose response might be needed in a particular case.

Ms. Mahami gave some of the effects of corruption as the high cost of doing business as people have to part away with envelopes before their documents receive the needed endorsement among others.

Other effects she said were poor health care delivery as monies meant for the provision of the needed logistics and equipment ended up being misapplied or embezzled, frustration, and lack of fairness in school admissions or employment.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency said the media was progressively moving away from only setting the agenda to ensuring that the agenda it sets were properly handled and the required results yielded.

He added that it was in that light that the GNA-Tema Regional Office initiated the Stakeholders’ Engagement monthly to ensure that those in the governance architecture are provided a media platform to address specific national issues.

Mr. Ameyibor said corruption was destroying not only Ghana but many more developing countries but sometimes corrupt officials clandestinely clothe it with terminologies and with political colours to make it more appealing, therefore the need to involve everyone in its fights as it affects everyone.

Other speakers included Dr. Stephen Ayisi-Addo Programme Manager for the National AIDS/STI Control Programme who spoke on “Ghana’s HIV strategies in line with the global health strategy for HIV, STI, and Viral Hepatitis – an Integrated approach to prevention”.