Dokpam App launched in Ghana

"Our vision is to make healthcare accessible to all citizens on the African Continent," Jean-Rony Borgelin, the Cooperate Chief Executive Officer of Dokpam Technology posits at the official outdooring of the App in Ghana.

He said the initiative started with the idea of helping others during the covid time. "We thought of how and what we can do to help our brothers and sisters to avoid mass contamination".

"Today, that idea with innovation and tenacity on the part of my associates has culminated into this and I'm glad to be in Ghana as the first country on the continent to launch this app to make healthcare more easier for our kit and kin," Jean-Rony Borgelin stated.

The Dokpam App was officially launched on the 24th of May 2022 at the Noguchi Memorial Institute, Legon Accra, Ghana.

The application is designed with the intention to help people get access to health care providers easier thereby improving the general well-being of people.

The Corporate CEO further shared that, with the successful launch in Ghana, they intend to replicate same in Nigeria, DR Congo, Burundi as well as many others countries.

"I'm with great pride and humility that I'm here to represent my associates, which without them, this would not be possible. I want to take the time to acknowledge Ady Timmer, Wesler Lambert and Dr. Jean Daniel Desrosiers," Jean-Rony Borgelin showed his appreciation.

Mr. Kwabena Hene Ahenkang, CEO of Dokpam Ghana, speaking at the launch further noted that, "Dokpam-Ghana is here to bring about convenience in our health issues, making healthcare as we know it very accessible in all its aspects, no more exclusivity to any part of medicine. Making sure all things medical is available on the app."

He added, " We also know that with the digitization concept going on now in Ghana lead by the Vice president, Dr. Bawumia, Dokpam-Ghana is right in there with the government, this is why we collaborated with Hefra and still working on further collaboration with all government agencies that are directly involved with the digitization front of Ghana".

The event had in attendance some citizens of Ghana including the Benkumhene of Kwahu Bepong, Nana Tima Kusi III, Nana Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Quotation Master, the Director of Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HEFRA) Dr Phillip Banor, Dr. Titus Bayeo, General Secretary of GMA, Dr. Owusu Ansah, Healthy Souls, Dr. Sarfo, Dr. Emmanuel Anobah, GLICO, Mr Wisdom Agodza, famously known as Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM fame.